Dr. Michael Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Waldman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Hoag - Irvine - Sand Canyon16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 311, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 791-3101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michael A Waldman MD16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 250, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 600-8260
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been seeing Dr. Waldman since I was 18 (I'm now 32). He's always been extremely kind but, more importantly, has always seemed to take great care in listening to my concerns and asking good questions. He and his staff have always followed up quickly on tests and lab results. They now use Epic's MyChart (as part of Hoag) so my summary of the visit was provided to me digitally before I event got to my car which is important to me. I don't plan on switching doctors any time soon. I highly recommend him for anyone who wants to have open discussions about their care. He truly cares.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184663932
- New Britain General Hospital
- Saint George's University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Internal Medicine
