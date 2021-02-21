Overview

Dr. Michael Waligora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Waligora works at NorthShore Medical Group in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.