Overview of Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM

Dr. Michael Walkovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Walkovich works at Foot & Ankle Physicians & Surgeons in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.