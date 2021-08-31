Dr. Michael Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wallace, MD
Dr. Michael Wallace, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
-
2
Fulton Office11810 W Market Pl, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (410) 644-1880
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallace?
Excellent surgeon. At 3 month mark after Dr. Wallace performed my total knee replacement I am able drive long distances, swim, bike and do yard work all pain free. Obtained great range of motion and able to position leg comfortably with all activities. Dr. Wallace offered conservative treatment prior to surgery, discussed plan and expectations. Always asks if you have any questions.
About Dr. Michael Wallace, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902005747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.