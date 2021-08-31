Overview of Dr. Michael Wallace, MD

Dr. Michael Wallace, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.