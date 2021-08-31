See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Eldersburg, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Wallace, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Wallace, MD

Dr. Michael Wallace, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Wallace works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg
    5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
  2. 2
    Fulton Office
    11810 W Market Pl, Fulton, MD 20759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
  3. 3
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville
    910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Columbia Office
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Tear
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Labral Tear
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2021
    Excellent surgeon. At 3 month mark after Dr. Wallace performed my total knee replacement I am able drive long distances, swim, bike and do yard work all pain free. Obtained great range of motion and able to position leg comfortably with all activities. Dr. Wallace offered conservative treatment prior to surgery, discussed plan and expectations. Always asks if you have any questions.
    S. O’Neill — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wallace, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Wallace, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Wallace, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallace works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Columbia, MD. View the full addresses on Dr. Wallace’s profile.

    Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

