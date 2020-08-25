Overview of Dr. Michael Walsh, MD

Dr. Michael Walsh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL, McHenry, IL and Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.