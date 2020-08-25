Dr. Michael Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Walsh, MD
Dr. Michael Walsh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
-
2
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1200 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
-
3
-
4
Northwestern Medicine Neurosurgery Grayslake Outpatient Center - Pavilion C1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 185, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-7271
-
5
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B305, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (847) 535-7271
-
6
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 535-7271
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor very knowledgeable and great bedside manner!!
About Dr. Michael Walsh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1922211788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ohio State University Hospital|University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
