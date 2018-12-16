Dr. Michael Waltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Waltzman, MD
Dr. Michael Waltzman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Waltzman's Office Locations
Primed LLC112 Quarry Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-0228
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. waltzman was very thorough and precise. He explained his findings in understandable terms. Expert in his field.
About Dr. Michael Waltzman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497784995
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waltzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waltzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waltzman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.