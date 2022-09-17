Overview of Dr. Michael Wang, MD

Dr. Michael Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Wang works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.