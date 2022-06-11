Dr. Michael Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ward, MD
Dr. Michael Ward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
Chester County Eye Care740 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 696-1230
Chester County Eye Care915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste B200, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-1230
Chester County Eye Care455 Woodview Rd, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 696-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been his patient for 2 detached retina surgeries and I can honestly tell you that I couldn’t be happier with Dr. Ward. He is very thorough, compassionate and ensures your concerns are addressed. He is very quick to respond to inquiries after hours. Look no further, Dr. Ward should be your eye surgeon!!!
About Dr. Michael Ward, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609919406
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- St. Joseph's University
