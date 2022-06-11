Overview of Dr. Michael Ward, MD

Dr. Michael Ward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Ward works at Chester County Eye Care in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.