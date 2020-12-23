Dr. Michael Warrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Warrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Warrick, MD
Dr. Michael Warrick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Warrick works at
Dr. Warrick's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group - Pain and Spine of Sumter100 N Sumter St Ste 320, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 774-6824
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warrick?
Donald Hatfield 12-22-20 I had surgery today and everything was perfect Dr Warrick has helped me more than anyone. If you have any back problems Dr Warrick will fix u up. He’s a great Doctor
About Dr. Michael Warrick, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952472953
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical University of South Carolina
- College of Charleston
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warrick works at
Dr. Warrick has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Warrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.