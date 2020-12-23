Overview of Dr. Michael Warrick, MD

Dr. Michael Warrick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Warrick works at Prisma Health in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.