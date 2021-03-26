Overview

Dr. Michael Waters, DO is an Urology Specialist in Ft Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Waters works at Gulf Coast Urology in Ft Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Urinary Stones and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.