Dr. Michael Watson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Watson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.