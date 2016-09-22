Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Webb, MD
Dr. Michael Webb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Webb's Office Locations
William Mark Dean MD Apmc3225 Willamette St Ste 2, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions (541) 686-7313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Informed, authentic and a keen listener: these qualities make it him an excellent doctor. I came in with trepidation; I continue because of my absolute trust. Stromgly recommend
About Dr. Michael Webb, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154451318
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.