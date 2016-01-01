Dr. Michael Webb, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Webb, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Webb, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
The Smile Spot Waldo Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics8043 Wornall Rd Ste 203, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 403-3565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Webb, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Webb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.