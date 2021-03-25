Overview

Dr. Michael Weber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Rakesh B. Patel Physician PC in Smithtown, NY with other offices in West Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.