Dr. Michael Wei, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wei, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 205-5864
Englewood Oncology720 Doctors Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 205-5864
Desoto Memorial Hospital900 N Robert Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266 Directions (863) 494-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wei was very thorough. He is very professional and caring. I was very pleased with his manor and ease in discussing my issues. Deb in his office was a joy to work with.
About Dr. Michael Wei, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, German, Russian and Vietnamese
- 1952385643
Education & Certifications
- University Alta
- University of Alberta Hospital
- Montreal General Hospital
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wei accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wei speaks Chinese, French, German, Russian and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
