Dr. Michael Wein, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Wein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Wein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 320 NW Bethany Dr Ste 320, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 621-9992
2
Port St Lucie322 Nw Bethany Dr, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 621-9992
3
Relief For Allergy & Asthma3375 20th St Ste 140, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-7299
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wein is a great great doctor. He’s extremely knowledgeable, undeniably professional, and is friendly and approachable. He takes the time to explain the how’s and why’s and is an incredibly good listener as well.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336218650
- Johns Hopkins University
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wein speaks French.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.