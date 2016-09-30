See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Weinberger, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Weinberger, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Weinberger works at ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle
    5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-7114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Michael Weinberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831243138
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
