Dr. Michael Weinblatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Weinblatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group4851 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 422-9404
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Weinblatt several times and each and every visit was thorough and caring. I've had a stress test with Dr. WeinBlatt and he has seen me in the hospital as well. His bedside manner is superb and i would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Weinblatt, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1841289683
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinblatt has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinblatt.
