Dr. Michael Weingarten, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.