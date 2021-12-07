Dr. Michael Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weingarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Weingarten, MD
Dr. Michael Weingarten, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Weingarten's Office Locations
- 1 3615 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-7376
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weingarten?
NP holly Luderman and Dr Weingarten did a excellent job. Highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Weingarten, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750590253
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.