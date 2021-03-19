See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Weinstein works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Sleep Medicine Associates
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Michael Weinstein is truly one of the best doctors that I have ever seen in my life. He is very caring and gives you a lot of time in each visit. He explains everything very well. I trust his judgment 100%. He literally saved my life after I had a complication from surgery from another doctor. He is a true professional in every sense. A+++
    Professor Cowan — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447312459
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinstein’s profile.

    Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

