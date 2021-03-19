Overview

Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Weinstein works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.