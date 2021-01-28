Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
New Hampshire Medical155 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 889-6671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Im 19 and Dr. Weinstein was my doctor for years and years as a child and he was amazing. Always super nice and tried to make every visit fun for me.
About Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Weinstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.