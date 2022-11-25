Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
New Port Beach Office360 San Miguel Dr Ste 701, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about how well I was treated with the staff and Dr. Weinstein himself!!! After struggling with my primary doctor for snot 5 years just take an x-ray, Dr. Weinstein ordered one immediately and saw the cause of my complaint! Surgery was scheduled, 2 cysts removed from my spine and I’m able to walk without excruciating pain!
About Dr. Michael Weinstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinstein speaks Greek.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.