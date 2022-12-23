Dr. Michael Weisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weisberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Weisberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas3242 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-0019Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weisberg is highly experienced, knowledgable, careful, cautious, honest, and also is kind, compassionate, and caring. What more could you want for a doc? His office staff is same. I had superb experience all around with him and them. Wouldn’t go anywhere else! My parents and siblings go to him too. All good experiences.
About Dr. Michael Weisberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235199936
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weisberg has seen patients for Dysphagia, Barrett's Esophagus and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.
