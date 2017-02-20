Overview of Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD

Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Weisburger works at Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Mentor, OH, Willoughby, OH and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.