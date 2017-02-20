See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD

Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Weisburger works at Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Mentor, OH, Willoughby, OH and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weisburger's Office Locations

    Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants
    Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants
10719 160th St, Orland Park, IL 60467
(708) 226-3300
    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 352-1711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
    Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc
36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1050
    Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants
    Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants
4220 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 226-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 20, 2017
    Dr. Weisburger accommodate my schedule for surgery when another Dr from another practice had to be replaced. I can't explain how happy I am that I ended up in Dr. Weisburgers office. His office staff is easy to talk to and treated to me as if they knew me not as if I was bothering them.
    Harold in Mentor,. Ohio — Feb 20, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811102940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Weisburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisburger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisburger has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisburger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisburger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

