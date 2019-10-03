Dr. Michael Weisman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weisman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Weisman, DPM
Dr. Michael Weisman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Weisman's Office Locations
Noi Northshore Orthopaedics - Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 866-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We have been patients of Dr. Michael for nearly twenty ears. We have recommended him to others often. No finer podiatric surgeon on earth!
About Dr. Michael Weisman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043316219
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.