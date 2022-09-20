Dr. Michael Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weiss, MD
Dr. Michael Weiss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Central Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Fort Myers Office4790 Barkley Cir Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-8882
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very impressed this morning. When I received a call from Doctor Michael Weiss, Gastroenterologist. It was his office manager, Michelle Inquiring about My office visit. l was amazed that the doctor’s office would call me to ask, why I was dissatisfied with my office visit, After a lengthy discussion and a very pleasant conversation, all was resolved. I now have a new appointment to see Doctor, Weiss. Doctor Michael Weiss is well known in the field of Gastroenterologist in Fort Myers. Thank you, Michelle for all your help.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568445955
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- St Christopher's Hospital for Children Program
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.