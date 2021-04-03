Dr. Michael Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Weiss, MD
Dr. Michael Weiss, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Jefferson Healthcare.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
-
1
Main Hospital1959 NE Pacific St Fl CC815, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Jefferson Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Very smart, compassionate and helpful. Explains things about ALS and PLS understandable. Listens and addresses all yours concerns as well as the procedures. Great doctor!
About Dr. Michael Weiss, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639269582
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weiss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.