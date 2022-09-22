See All Podiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM

Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at Washington Univ Schl Medcn VAS in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
4.8 (536)
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Juan Carlos Escandon Inc.
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 140, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-2580
  2. 2
    Barnes Jewish Hospital Obstetrics Gynecology Clinic
    4901 Forest Park Ave Ste 340, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-1300
  3. 3
    1020 N Mason Rd Ste 225, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-4769
  4. 4
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1659354058
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Washington Univ Schl Medcn VAS in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

