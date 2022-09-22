Overview of Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM

Dr. Michael Weiss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Weiss works at Washington Univ Schl Medcn VAS in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.