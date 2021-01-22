Dr. Michael Weitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Weitz, MD
Dr. Michael Weitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Weitz's Office Locations
Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases7190 SW 87th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 661-2299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday, in extreme hip pain I had an appointment with Dr. Weitz. I was given thorough exams; his facility is highly equipped, his staff is Great, especially Stephanie who was very helpful and professional. Dr. Weitz has a Great manner: Highly empathetic, Very Knowledgeable and Experienced, and Very Thorough. He listened patiently, he explained everything about my condition and alleviated a lot of my fears, and the pain I was having. Today I am already feeling so much better after receiving medical advice from him, specific to my health issue, and prescriptions which were called in promptly by his office. I would give 100 stars to Dr. Weitz and his staff!!!
About Dr. Michael Weitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Low Back Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.