Dr. Michael Wells, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH.



Dr. Wells works at Ohio State Univ Med Ctr Gowdy Fields in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Visual Field Defects and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.