Dr. Michael Wells, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Ohio State Univ Med Ctr Gowdy Fields915 Olentangy River Rd Fl 9, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8116
Capitol City Cardiology Inc.484 County Line Rd W # 200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 293-8116
Osu Opthalmology Post Road6435 Post Rd, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 293-8116
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I've seen Dr. Wells on an on going basis for an issue with my eye. He is very knowledgeable, caring, and personable. I definitely recommend him!
- Ophthalmology
- English
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Blindness, Visual Field Defects and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
