Dr. Michael Welsh, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Welsh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buckley, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Welsh works at White River Family Care, LLC in Buckley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Buckley
    305 N RIVER AVE, Buckley, WA 98321

    Jun 05, 2021
    I've been going to Dr. Welsh for years; as did my children when they were still at home. Dr. Welsh, whose medical and bedside skills are excellent, is one of that rare kind of a doctor: a single-practitioner, old-fashioned, extremely kind family doctor. He has saved and improved thousands of lives...which is not an exaggeration.
    R.E.Birmele — Jun 05, 2021
    St. Elizabeth Hospital

    Dr. Michael Welsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Welsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Welsh works at White River Family Care, LLC in Buckley, WA.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Welsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

