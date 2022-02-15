See All Neurosurgeons in Downers Grove, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Wemhoff, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Wemhoff, MD

Dr. Michael Wemhoff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. 

Dr. Wemhoff works at Advocate Medical Group Imaging Highland Ave in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Aurora, IL and Maywood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wemhoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Medical Group Imaging Highland Ave
    3551 Highland Ave Ste 200A, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 376-3876
  2. 2
    Dreyer Medical Clinic
    2285 Sequoia Dr, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 376-3876
  3. 3
    Central Dupage Foot and Ankle Specialists PC
    3825 Highland Ave Ste 306, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-5120
  4. 4
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-5120
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Brain Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Wemhoff is a fantastic neurosurgeon! He completed a dual disc replacement for me in November 2021 and both his informative approach and bedside manner were exceptional. It is worth noting that I went in looking for this same surgery about 2 years back and he turned me away due to not having a clear indication of where my symptoms were coming from. He was patient and suggested that the MRI may have been delayed too much to see the true cause of my issues, but didn't want to go in unless he was sure. I was upset, but saw the logic of his recommendation. This attitude made it easy to trust him when he came back later with the recommendation.
    Eric Kinsey — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Wemhoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083906838
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wemhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wemhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wemhoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wemhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wemhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wemhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wemhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wemhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

