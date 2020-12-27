Overview of Dr. Michael Weng, MD

Dr. Michael Weng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Weng works at IMS Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.