Overview

Dr. Michael Werner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Werner works at Primary Care Associates of Appleton Ltd in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.