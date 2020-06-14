See All Oncologists in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD

Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Wertheim works at Hematology Oncology Assoc. of the Treasure Coast in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wertheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology-oncology Associates of the Treasure
    2100 Nebraska Ave Ste 107, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 464-0880
  2. 2
    Hematology Oncology Assoc. of the Treasure Coast
    140 SW Chamber Ct Ste 300, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 336-2992
  3. 3
    Hematology Oncology Assoc. of the Treasure Coast
    1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 100, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-5666
  4. 4
    Hematology Oncology Associates of the Treasure Coast
    501 SE Osceola St Ste 302, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-5666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 14, 2020
    Fantastic doctor. He was my doctor for three years and I moved to Wisconsin. I’ll be moving back shortly and hope he takes me back as his patient.
    — Jun 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD
    About Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982643474
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
    Internship
    • SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
