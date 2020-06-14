Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD
Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Wertheim's Office Locations
1
Hematology-oncology Associates of the Treasure2100 Nebraska Ave Ste 107, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 464-0880
2
Hematology Oncology Assoc. of the Treasure Coast140 SW Chamber Ct Ste 300, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 336-2992
3
Hematology Oncology Assoc. of the Treasure Coast1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 100, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-5666
4
Hematology Oncology Associates of the Treasure Coast501 SE Osceola St Ste 302, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 335-5666
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. He was my doctor for three years and I moved to Wisconsin. I’ll be moving back shortly and hope he takes me back as his patient.
About Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982643474
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
- SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wertheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wertheim accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wertheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wertheim has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.