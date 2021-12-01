Overview of Dr. Michael West Jr, MD

Dr. Michael West Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greencastle, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. West Jr works at Putnam County Hospital in Greencastle, IN with other offices in Owensboro, KY and Tell City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.