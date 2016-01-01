Dr. Michael Wheat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wheat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wheat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Wheat works at
Locations
Northwest Medical Group - Cardiology Highway 685 E US Highway 6 Ste 300, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (800) 727-6337
Valparaiso Radiology Group LLC2411 LAPORTE AVE, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 476-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Wheat, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheat works at
Dr. Wheat has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.