Dr. Michael White, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael White, MD
Dr. Michael White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Dominion Surgical Associates Bon Secours Medical Group5855 Bremo Rd Ste 406, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8676
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great.. Takes time To explain your treatment and prognosis Pleasant to work with and came by the hospital room daily to check on me. Answered my questions ..
About Dr. Michael White, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265690804
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.