Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael White, DO is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Urology San Antonio - Stone Oak18915 MEISNER DR, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Central255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 203, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158
Boerne134 Menger Spgs # 1210, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 614-4544
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Dr. Michael White is an exemplary physician and surgeon. As a physician, his compassion and understanding of my health concerns are always addressed in a calm and positive manner. I have always found Dr. White to be very professional and thorough with all office visits, and with annual follow up appointments. He provides me with full explanations of test results. He always comes prepared with our next follow up plan of action. This is truly a comfort for my health and healing. As a surgeon, Dr. White is the absolute BEST! I am very impressed with his vast knowledge and advanced surgical training. In 2015, he successfully diagnosed Stage 1 Renal Cell Carcinoma in my right kidney. My cancerous 3.2 cm tumor was found in a very difficult area, but Dr. White’s very skilled hands performed a very successful right kidney partial nephrectomy using laparoscopic robotic assisted surgery. Today, 5 years later I’m delighted to say, under his diligent care, I continue to remain cancer free.
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295955086
- Laparoscopic and Advanced Robotic Urology, Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine, Lansing, Michigan
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
- St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Tx
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
