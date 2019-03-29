Overview

Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Whiting works at American Fork Pediatrics in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.