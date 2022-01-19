See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Michael Whiting, MD

Pain Management
2.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Whiting, MD

Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Whiting works at Restored Horizons in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Rathdrum, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whiting's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Restored Horizons
    913 W Canfield Ave, Coeur D Alene, ID 83815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 819-7103
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Restored Horizons
    14775 N Kimo Ct, Rathdrum, ID 83858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 819-7103
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 19, 2022
    DR Whiting and his staff are wonderful! He is the most kind, compassionate and caring pain management doctor. He wants what's best for his patients. He encourages me to take care of myself, listens to me and takes the time to educate me on my pain and how we're treating it. He is professional and treats me with respect and kindness always. I am lucky and thankful to have been his patient for the last 10years and going. ???
    Christina Casko — Jan 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Whiting, MD
    About Dr. Michael Whiting, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598796708
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiting has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

