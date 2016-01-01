Dr. Michael Wiechmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiechmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wiechmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wiechmann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Cardiology295 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 782-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of California
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Wiechmann, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104805837
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-Ucla Medical Center, Torrance, Ca
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiechmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiechmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiechmann has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiechmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
