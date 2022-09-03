Overview

Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wiederkehr works at Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.