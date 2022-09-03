See All Dermatologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wiederkehr works at Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC.
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 857-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    129 Washington St Ste 100, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 857-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 03, 2022
    Dr. Wiederker is a thorough and kind physician who is extremely skilled regarding surgery and is a superb diagnostician able to solve and treat complex medical symptoms. His kind mannerism is always appreciated!
    Kyle Chedister — Sep 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD
    About Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396759783
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
