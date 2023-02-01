Dr. Michael Wierschem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wierschem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wierschem, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wierschem, MD
Dr. Michael Wierschem, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Wierschem's Office Locations
McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 4500, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 596-6733Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michael Wierschem, M.D.4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-5425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michael Wierschem, M.D.5424 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 403-5425
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiershem is outstanding. Very patient and thorough in explaining diagnosis, Potential procedures, etc. Gets A+
About Dr. Michael Wierschem, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215032149
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Institute for Reproductive Medicine Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Urology
- MEDICALCOLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School
- Texas A&M
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wierschem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wierschem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wierschem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wierschem has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wierschem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wierschem speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Wierschem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wierschem.
