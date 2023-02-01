Overview of Dr. Michael Wierschem, MD

Dr. Michael Wierschem, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Wierschem works at Texas Urology Specialists in McKinney, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.