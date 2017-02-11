Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD
Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilcox's Office Locations
Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills214 W 1500 S Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 656-1915
Mountain West Surgery Center1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5602
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 679-2533Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6771
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1053391771
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University of Utah Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
