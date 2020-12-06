Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD
Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilcox's Office Locations
- 1 1470 Ben Sawyer Blvd Ste 5B, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 652-5532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilcox?
Incredibly knowledgeable, understanding, and compassionate. perfect fit for me. Especially now with COVID, he can be quite hard to reach. If this is an issue take that into consideration. He is a busy man with a packed schedule, which of course isn't his fault! :)
About Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891892683
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilcox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.