Dr. Michael Wilderman, MD
Dr. Michael Wilderman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
The Moss & Geuder Surgical Group PA211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-0040
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing surgeon and doctor. Was wonderful for my entire family
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wilderman has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
