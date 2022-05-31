Dr. Michael Wiles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wiles, DPM
Dr. Michael Wiles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Wiles Foot and Ankle5959 Shallowford Rd Ste 213, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 760-3668
- 2 5617 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 875-9211
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He has really helped my feet
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1598853970
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Ohio State University
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Wiles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiles has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiles speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.