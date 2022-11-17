Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD
Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Wilhelm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wilhelm's Office Locations
-
1
Pikes Peak ENT9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 225, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 301-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pikes Peak ENT1625 Medical Center Pt # SE230, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 301-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilhelm?
Dr. Wilhelm took the time to explain to me my diagnosis of sleep apnea and went through the different treatments that could help me. After reviewing each one, he helped me select the one that would be best for me. I appreciate this approach to medical care.
About Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1174739148
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilhelm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilhelm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilhelm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilhelm works at
Dr. Wilhelm has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilhelm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhelm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhelm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhelm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhelm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.