Dr. Michael Wilkinson, DMD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wilkinson, DMD
Dr. Michael Wilkinson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wilkinson's Office Locations
Cache Valley Oral & Facial Surgery1320 N 600 E Ste 3, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5771
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Michael Wilkinson, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1548320963
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University
- Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine
